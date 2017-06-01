Bail Denied for 4 Suspects in Alleged Facebook Torture Video

Public defenders had requested they be released on a "reasonable bail."
On the disturbing beating of a mentally disabled man that was seen live on FaceBook. The suspects appeared in court earlier today in Chicago where a judge denied bond for all four of them one of the prosecutors now says. The suspects demanded 300 dollars from the victim's mother. Police say the four assault of the teen threatening him with a knife and taunting him they are all being charged with hate crimes and aggravated kidnapping and battery. Along with other charges.

