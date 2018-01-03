Transcript for Baseball coach fired over email to prospective player

Like Jeff coat is no longer an employee of Texas Wesleyan University. He was separated from the university due to the discriminatory remarks contained in an email to a potential recruit from the state of Colorado. And for another factor that we have been investigating for the last week I want to reiterate today. That the comments might Jeff Coke may. Our nose in no way a reflection of our university. Or its battle. We do not tolerate discrimination. The murder of our other diseases. Here. Were removed and resisted help error. I am reaching out to him hopefully today. We have reached out to try to identify contact information. And if that young man or his family days watching today. I want to make sure he knows that the comments contained in that email absolutely do not. Expressed the values of this university and we would love to have gap years.

