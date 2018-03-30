Transcript for Why this basketball coach gave up her job for her daughter

A college basketball coach has left the bench to fight an off court battle for an orphan from Senegal. JoAnne Boyle was granted guardianship of now six year old and goatee and 2014. But the US denied a request to consider boil for immediate relative. And goatee has to go back to Senecal. Now until that paperwork is done a processor could take years so boil quit her job at Virginia when the school. Was knocked out of the NCAA women's tournament to be with the girl that she already considers her daughter. Minorities induction sent over finalists in 2016. Whether we have to relief for a short period of time or a longer period of time that's what we're gonna do and finalize this journey no matter how long it takes. US citizenship and immigration services wouldn't comment on the case but it does say it works toward efficiently processing immigration applications.

