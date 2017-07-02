Transcript for This Belly-Sliding River Otter Will Make Your Day

She don't love penguins when they are flooding I think we'll flat on their bellies in the dorm else but apparently there's an honor that got the memo. Analysts have particular fun but it's a chef buddies that photographer. In Yellowstone national Park City just found this little hotter but. Just kill anything that I haven't got a planning session on the ice he said that the public just having a complete collapse forget about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.