Transcript for Beloved California Giant Sequoia Tree Felled by Storm

The storm also toppled many trees in the San Francisco Bay Area including this one in the city's mission district. It demolished the two car CC there but there were no injuries. Torrential rains and major flooding the state of emergency on the West Coast rivers rising to their highest levels in more than a decade. The Truckee river in northern Nevada cresting overnight. Forcing people in more than 1000 homes to be evacuated in Reno. In northern California at least three people have died from falling trees and flooded roads and in one country vineyards under water this were on video showing the swollen Napa river to look like. This. Two days in newest with a weak to go. Isn't going to be a mess. The waterfalls in the obscenity national park overflowing as the worst said river hits capacity. It could lead to a massive spill over officials ordering nonessential park employees to stay out nearly fifty of them have left to take shelter. Can't think it's a great thing what they did you know they took care of our safety as a number one priority. He got us out of there finessing what it looks like and high winds taking out this popular tourist attraction the iconic total tree toppling over in the storm. It's just an unbelievable image from a terrible loss and right there and we should mention that at least four people have died in the western storm in the death told may arise.

