Transcript for Bettie Douglas: A 2-Hour Commute to Work

News of apple via. Much. He's been read so you know it's. True. Now much thought it's point out on me everybody is. It's. I. We've got to take three. Buses and one turning. It commitment. By manic. If we're lucky. This is the let valves that. Here fourteen stores. All of them old war for me. I'll fly the way. But there's a woman and it will. I'm Bradley. This lets them work what wow. That's what let's go. Money. I bet the wild. Sometimes though that we stay a little later. Davis and I have so I need to. So long as the museum most. Still open on the mainland you know. Not right. If they knew film CNN Lana. I sold us out and it's a very tired. So then I feel like giving out but noted he. Have this additional he'll be feed me given that I know he's going to give up. And then he doesn't exist and it changed and I refused to loosen took street. Just take day by day and I would do the best can this company.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.