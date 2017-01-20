Transcript for Biggest Surprises from the Inauguration of President Donald Trump

I guess what if you watched as the political junkie you've been glued youth who monitors all day what are the things that surprised you the most today. While some of the human moments have been terrific and I love the image of him signing deals with the Stanley if it's an around them in the that the very human drama of seeing people who played right by the U. President the United States. That that the personal interactions involving president trump I think it and it's fascinating. I and to me the facial expressions of Clinton's I mean you just want to freeze frame every one of those moments and on packed every victim going to their minds as they watch this and it's just. A tremendous display of democracy but it's also a tremendous human story the same time. And as we watch these shots and scared and Yvonne scared commissioner about it from. What kind of power do you think they're going to have in this administration. Oh this is a family affair and I think the proximity. That Jared Kushner is gonna have to his father in law is impossible to overstate physical proximity. He's gonna have a day in office with the door to down from the White House chief of staff. He has the potential to be the last guy. That his father wants fox to before decisions made and Donald Trump is famous for going for that last piece of advice he trusts if bunker and Jared implicitly. It's telling that they are the ones that are not going to be part of the business because they will be part. The business of governing and we've never had. Someone hits that's family in this kind of role in modern times it's highly unusual. And I think trump is clearly makeup like him folks I've talked to that dealt with Jared are impressed by him and they say this is such that he they're like his father in law actually fixes it. At entrances. Shirt and you are sitting next standing next to each other and ought to keep thinking news. Point pointed to reported pour. Do you think you have to sort of reparations or credit yet you believe she have to sort of aspirations. We have seen president and it's wrong destroyed two political dynasties. Is routes into getting Laurie is right now. I've could he create a third political dynasty store now a vodka is technically still a Democrat. So I don't know how you and you make that happen in that Herring nets but. But president front Billy doesn't represent a party so maybe it's possible but yes she's very poised put together a savvy businessperson I think. The closest advisors that that that there that has in the family as for Jared he's obviously he's obviously very very Smart and and understands that we think self. Looking down the road we'll see what the father or brains that the idea of another front running for office even governor of New York mayor of New York artwork or. President again I wouldn't make any of those up off the table with families and found that expectations. A long time. Talk of the whole tends to relationship was. Mr. Schwab had some members of his own party I'm very curious. This Paulette worthy of an Oscar. Golden Globe Award for his performance in terms pertaining to get it won't match up rapidly that's being. So I. Neither actually I don't think he's acting and helping it patch things up I thought the people close him they say basically what Paul Ryan is doing is whether it's willful delusion or just put a happy face on everything. He believes that Donald Trump buys into his agenda comes told them that shortly. And that's part of it. But I think even beyond that he feels like look. If I pass things. Put on his desk. He's probably have a sign up and that makes Paul Ryan the policy wonk feel pretty good. They're definitely going to be points and there's definitely times. Where they come into conflict but there's gonna start off on the right foot. And I think Paul Ryan actually does believe right now that that Donald Trump did something special here and it's gonna govern the way that he's couple. And let's face it Donald Trump rant against the Republican establishment and Rick as you when he opted out. He has all his what he calls his movements. All of it does that trump. Trump supporters that can put pressure on Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and helping the president advance his agenda. I Friday may not have a choice here I mean. It did is an alternate reality where trump loses to Clinton and Paul Ryan loses his job. Beasley the next day because there's a mutiny over the fact that he didn't support Donald Trump. In the general election so he has trump frankly to thank for his job and thank for the fact that he's still has the majority. Is that the speaker of the house we'll let you can't find two more different. Republicans and Paul Ryan. And Donald Trump just for their upbringing the midwest vs the northeast New York City vs. Gainesville Wisconsin. The family just everything about these men to screens differences that personal lives and discipline that they show it all of its different policies along vs salesman. But they're both Republicans at this unique moment in history and they they are going to be playing the same team I think there's up a bit of a mutual respect. Aberration what the other one has accomplished this fight there the fact that such diet that your opt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.