Transcript for Bikers caught on camera jumping collapsed North Carolina bridge

It is this video that has the Highway Patrol Caldwell comic concern tonight after a pure thrill seekers jumped the old mill pond. I can't really they would press that. Plywood ramp. Thank you won't go all the nurse who's who watched the video today were stunned by the jump with a riders had to clear an entire section of the bridge that they'll on the water earlier this month. The bridge which is nearly seventy years old has been closed the last seven months after three of the wood pile ons underneath broke. We spoke to two men today fishy in the exact spot as the child. There they'll collected. I don't know thousand. I wouldn't do it. Things they have it under control it is he's fit within an hour faulty concrete barriers to the I would troll says the fighters who have not been identified move them to make the jumping granite falls it was. Great Hank. They hope to find him keep anyone from being hooked up to these two gentlemen are lucky if they would miscalculated in thing that have been herder keel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.