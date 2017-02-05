Bikers crash, cause massive pileup at race in Brooklyn

More
Biker falling off their bike during a race in Brooklyn causes a pileup of two dozen riders.
0:19 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bikers crash, cause massive pileup at race in Brooklyn
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47159643,"title":"Bikers crash, cause massive pileup at race in Brooklyn","duration":"0:19","description":"Biker falling off their bike during a race in Brooklyn causes a pileup of two dozen riders.","url":"/US/video/bikers-crash-massive-pileup-race-brooklyn-47159643","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.