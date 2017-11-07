Transcript for Bishops in the barbershop: How a Baltimore salon helped build a national chess champion

Tested staple in out of office out. That's the culture that we developed around here. He would just grams fat man my complaints that would attest plays and it. A lot of people on one play and that's the thing. With you know its reputation as Pacino and I think it because it put in the work. My name is Kai area and I just want national. Try me in my under a thousand Kate is a division. Before he left a credit. They bring it home. Sabrina only know. From what they could bring that day I rent back teens and I want I want and Natalie just gradually. It was a good it's a I entered my first competition I was in the victory. But I answered my prayers national. My. I'd try to practice. How is it gauges. On checks dot com plain people on line and I played of people in the barbershop and I've practiced with my team alive that's what I do most adults. Great he's delighted pieces. And and you need to learn strategies. The whole mind on my name feeling apparently. Needs the other. City. The home or more on don't underestimate your opponent did he like everyone in this Graham has a chance to win. I just eat he's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.