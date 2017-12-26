Transcript for Bitter cold, several feet of snow forecast for parts of eastern US

For the first time in nearly a decade. Seattle blink at it in wait for Christmas. It's called epic old is gold in the Arctic blast turning a white Christmas into a white out Christmas for residents and upstate New York. And in Erie Pennsylvania shattering records. With more than fifty inches of snow and thirty hours the greatest two day total in the State's history. In Michigan visibility so poor authorities warning drivers to stay home. The winter weather bringing down power lines and trees in new York and in Boston. Get with it is than you okay. Think I would get it up guys. This jetBlue flight hitting a patch of ice spinning and skidding off the runway once they realize they're going out of the runway I was like all of the same airport seeing more than 300 delays and 64 cancellations. And the polar air blink getting the eastern US continuing into Wednesday. With wind chills below zero in Chicago and near zero in Boston. Eighteen states from New York to Montana facing dangerous wind shell. Well here in DC is expected to drop into the teens from the northern plains the western Great Lakes that wind chill could get so low it's so dangerous. The National Weather Service is warning you could get frostbite in less than ten minutes. Street and Marshall ABC news Washington.

