Bitter cold, snow forecast for entire eastern US over next several days

More
Two systems are moving through the eastern U.S. over the next few days.
0:43 | 02/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bitter cold, snow forecast for entire eastern US over next several days
Time now for a look at your weather this Thursday morning. And you cold front is dumping fresh snow on parts of the midwest and Great Lakes with an Arctic blast set to move in right behind it later this weekend. The push the snow showers into the east with accumulations expected. From New York all the way up to Boston and temperatures in the meantime are dividing the nation with the northern half largely seen typical. February 1 temperatures and ever went south of Kansas and Washington enjoying more spring like temperatures today. But the ground hot we'll tell us tomorrow the winters and success.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52762200,"title":"Bitter cold, snow forecast for entire eastern US over next several days","duration":"0:43","description":"Two systems are moving through the eastern U.S. over the next few days.","url":"/US/video/bitter-cold-snow-forecast-entire-eastern-us-days-52762200","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.