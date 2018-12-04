Transcript for Body of 'Buckskin Girl' found in Ohio in 1981 identified as Arkansas woman

For 37 years as Jane doe was without a name fame home her persona don't only by her clothing. Buckskin girl here's a picture that jacket the last thing she wore performer death in April of 1981. Deputies say she was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma. Her body in a ditch on Greeley wrote in Miami county she had fingerprints and still was not identified. She had DNA both nuclear mitochondria are still not identified who washing. Doctor Elizabeth Murray calls Jayne dope her most famous case she is in Wikipedia she's my only case fits in Wikipedia Bur re as a forensic anthropologist. To. Over the case in twenty tent this is not your run of the mill. DNA solves unidentified person Marie team the group called the DNA Joseph project. Eight use geological database similar Ancestry.Com. To match unidentified victims with possible relatives. We'd look at each other and say why not. It makes perfect sense adoptees are finding burst. And I 60% of the time nowadays big companies like Ancestry.Com. Of eight million records but will allow their data to be used. Instead the company latched on to a competitor. That's a tenth of the size. In four hours using broken DNA and blood left on frozen for decades. They found a match it's amazing to have a success story she is Marsha L came from Arkansas the 21 year old who never came home. Or her mother lived in the same house for the last 37 years she did change your phone number. Should he was hopeful that won their daughter return now she hats no longer an unidentified victim. Marsha king can finally rest.

