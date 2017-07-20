Transcript for Bodycam footage appears to show Baltimore police officer planting drug evidence, public defender says

City officers entered the area where they believe the drugs have been kept that is based on information that they observed in surveillance and also information they receive from the person that they stop in the vehicle. Began searching at York you'll see that it has been. During that search they recover. Eight bag clear plastic bag containing gel capsules of heroin sort of the 25 don't councils in Baghdad was not at all not at the top of the bag city continue to search the York it is that was there you. And they don't seem to find any other girls just the war just the one that. Then in the fourth and final video sort of depicts what seems to be the discovery of second bag affair but in their. Early part of the video it's clear that that that bag actually been placed there by police office. So again I think it's Thursday that it that you purports to be. The first discovery of that second bag containing heroin but it's clear that that fact is not the first discovery that. That particular back and of course that's. Oh. It's certainly a possibility that word looking into to see if the officers in fact. Replace drugs that they have already discovered in order to document their discovery. With their body worn cameras.

