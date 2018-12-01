-
Now Playing: Bodycam shows officers rush in to save person from Savannah blaze
-
Now Playing: Multi-millionaire says he hid treasure that can only be found using his clues
-
Now Playing: Injured manatee returns to the ocean
-
Now Playing: Did Megyn Kelly endorse fat-shaming?
-
Now Playing: Officer who handcuffed teacher at Louisiana school board meeting 'needs training,' she says
-
Now Playing: Search continues for missing in California mudslides
-
Now Playing: Man shoots at police after allegedly killing mother of his baby: Police
-
Now Playing: Experts break down when to fix relationship problems and when to nix the relationship
-
Now Playing: Molly Shannon donates a coat to the Burlington coat drive
-
Now Playing: Doctors warn parents about online challenge encouraging teens to consume laundry pods
-
Now Playing: Sea lion attacks and injures woman in San Francisco
-
Now Playing: Meet Houston's youngest and oldest half marathoners
-
Now Playing: Prosecutor launches investigation into Missouri governor
-
Now Playing: Trump's comments on immigrants create firestorm
-
Now Playing: Severe weather, blizzard conditions move east
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: California mudslides
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding on getting back on the ice and life today: Part 11
-
Now Playing: What Tonya Harding thought of the portrayal of her life in 'I, Tonya': Part 10
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding's life after figure skating: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding is banned from U.S. Figure Skating Association: Part 8