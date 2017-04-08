Boeing test flight draws a plane over the US

More
A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner drew an outline of itself over the United States using tracking software on Wednesday.
0:33 | 08/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boeing test flight draws a plane over the US
And meanwhile. Let's go to an image tie in this guy that. We can't really see without the help of the map check this one out. So Boeing 787. Dreamliner drew an outline of itself over the United States yesterday during a test flight. Using tracking software. Boeing tweeted out an image of the flight path captured on a life flight tracker web site. And it looks like we made this one out but that would actually trailer at a time when real bad airplane check so it took off from Seattle and then started. Outlining throughout the country eighteen hours lab.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49029797,"title":"Boeing test flight draws a plane over the US","duration":"0:33","description":"A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner drew an outline of itself over the United States using tracking software on Wednesday.","url":"/US/video/boeing-test-flight-draws-plane-us-49029797","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.