Transcript for Boeing test flight draws a plane over the US

And meanwhile. Let's go to an image tie in this guy that. We can't really see without the help of the map check this one out. So Boeing 787. Dreamliner drew an outline of itself over the United States yesterday during a test flight. Using tracking software. Boeing tweeted out an image of the flight path captured on a life flight tracker web site. And it looks like we made this one out but that would actually trailer at a time when real bad airplane check so it took off from Seattle and then started. Outlining throughout the country eighteen hours lab.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.