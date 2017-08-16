Boss of woman killed in Charlottesville: She was sharp

Heather Heyer's friend and supervisor at work, Alfred Wilson, read aloud a letter he received from a client following her death. He said he started crying at his computer when he received it.
2:03 | 08/16/17

