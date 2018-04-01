Transcript for Boston Harbor floods as blizzard drops heavy snowfall

Hey everyone on and the bots here live in New York want to bring you. The latest now on this massive winter's storm making its way across. All of America's East Coast millions of a peep people affected now you can see there the storm tracking. North right now three people so far have been killed as a result of the storm thousands of flights have been canceled and of course. The air power outages school closings all up and down. The eastern seaboard and we of course have our team of reporters who are fanned out across the coast. Tracking the latest to want to bring you the latest now. Start in the north the work our way that up in Boston one of the hardest hit cities so far eat at pilgrim joins us live. From Boston right now eat. It is one of the hardest hit places we saw you earlier today ending on mountain of salt what is the latest right now on the ground. We'll write you can see it happening in the wind and definitely picked up points at which surrounds how hard that. It seemed okay if I think every which direction he didn't think it. Happening this hour. Here you see the difference in the color here on the street. The white is this no that's great code actually water. Off what we're here of the Boston Harbor harbor has now moved in. I actually the end of that street just a short time to get out. We didn't because it was flooding appeared driving. Suvs how that's what area that law is as high as the top of the hood of their car was over the hood of their car and very much is flooding. Kerry oversees about thirty minutes from high tides. That water will continue to come up at rise this no. Is supposed to happen out and say that he heard Bostick in her expecting to get this out and started about 7 o'clock it's seven. And then as opposed to go yeah. He's not here exit the whole waking hours. Cold. The other big thing for them this sort of rushed to handle this out. That there are below freezing temperature got them back light. This storm and they need to get this. Away to all of this doesn't agree that property as they tried to get back tomorrow. Did. Nothing is here. Schools. Closed today. Is operating on just an emergency basis at you can see why. And we believe hurt so much about that wind about how cold it actually makes it feel out there I know it's really hard to speak when you're standing out there. They've been out there for awhile but as I mentioned we saw you earlier today. Standing on the mountain of salt Boston is no stranger to hand the link large snowfall are they prepared. To handle that. 40000. Tons of salt ready to go except to battle there's that big bird. A storm like this is just time what they need here. Is it time to get this clear and they're sort of you know rush against time to get out of the way before it starts it recently. At the point that this upbeat man I think it's very hard workers know how to that question out of the ways they are working. Mary argue that day and they're telling us yesterday at 700. Trucks on the road trying to stay on top of the storm at this as you can see. Comes down very quickly right now.

