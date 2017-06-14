Boy dies after being left in hot day care van

An employee had reportedly picked the child up to transport him to school.
1:00 | 06/14/17

Boy dies after being left in hot day care van
I just daylight yesterday as the whereas they and I unbearable pain and overwhelming shock as the new. New normal for Ashley Smith who lost her only son by federal Christopher Gardner junior yesterday afternoon. The boy was found dead inside each European left inside for hours under a policing salon. I just want just as well miles on it. Because even home at this school I don't understand what it Nancy don't miss thing. Smith said two adults on the theater responsible for making sure every child is all art and off each school day they need to explain black. In how. They that this had so much in a statement and the scent spokesperson said. There are simply no words to express the overwhelming sadness we feel of the death of this child we are heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers go out to the faintly. A central continue to fully cooperate with the forties in state agencies as the investigating this tragic incidents.

