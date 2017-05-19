Boy, 6, found dead in stolen car

More
Three 17-year-olds in Mississippi have been charged with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier.
1:20 | 05/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy, 6, found dead in stolen car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47512531,"title":"Boy, 6, found dead in stolen car","duration":"1:20","description":"Three 17-year-olds in Mississippi have been charged with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier.","url":"/US/video/boy-found-dead-stolen-car-47512531","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.