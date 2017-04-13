Transcript for Boy injured in school shooting 'recovering well'

This is our first look at the student who was wounded in the San Bernardino school shooting. Overnight the family released this picture Nolan brandy in his hospital bed. Family members say Nolan is recovering well after being injured in a shooting that killed his teacher and another student nine year old is smiling in the picture with his parents who. Thank the community for support in a FaceBook posts no one was wounded in his elementary school classroom when his teacher was shot and killed by her estranged husband. Another student eight year old Jonathan Martinez was also shot and killed.

