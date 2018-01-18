'Bra'-zen theft caught on security camera at Victoria's Secret More The Marlborough Police Department in Massachusetts is searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing an entire drawer of bras from Victoria's Secret. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 'Bra'-zen theft caught on security camera at Victoria's Secret -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 'Bra'-zen theft caught on security camera at Victoria's Secret

Now Playing: Horrific new details emerge in case of 13 captive siblings

Now Playing: New search launches for missing MH370

Now Playing: FBI offers $30K reward in deaths of 3 women

Now Playing: Roberts County: A Year in the Most Pro-Trump Town

Now Playing: 'View' reacts to Jorge Garcia's story

Now Playing: Porn star Stormy Daniels gives interview on alleged Trump affair

Now Playing: Fiona the hippo's journey to health continues to make her a viral sensation

Now Playing: Homicide suspect linked to 9 murders in 3 weeks: Police

Now Playing: What is a super blue blood moon?

Now Playing: Multimillion-dollar Malibu home teetering after mudslide

Now Playing: Anti-abortion activist explains why she hopes to change the way America views abortion

Now Playing: Hurricane Irma roars into the Florida Keys and continues up the coast

Now Playing: Meet the adorable baby hippo born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Now Playing: Jorge Garcia and his family speak out about his deportation to Mexico

Now Playing: McKayla Maroney's statement read in court

Now Playing: 4 cleaning hacks with everyday items already in your home

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on winter beauty must-haves

Now Playing: The man who attacked Nancy Kerrigan speaks out for the first time in 20 years

Now Playing: Neighbors share new details on 13 siblings allegedly held captive Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52446107,"title":"'Bra'-zen theft caught on security camera at Victoria's Secret","duration":"0:48","description":"The Marlborough Police Department in Massachusetts is searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing an entire drawer of bras from Victoria's Secret.","url":"/US/video/bra-zen-theft-caught-security-camera-victorias-secret-52446107","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}