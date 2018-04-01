Transcript for Branch Davidians began releasing children during 1993 standoff: Part 6

Dozens of federal agents surround the headquarters of a religious cult. Worst blow the ATF has ever suffered. At least four federal agents and a member of a cult group are dead. Reporter: It was shocking, the killing at mount Carmel, and it was an instant national story. There were hundreds and hundreds of people and cameras there. At any one time, we had over 2,000 members of the media that were there. It didn't take long for every national show, every local station within 100 miles to be there. We knew the eyes of the world were on this. It's been a very tense few hours at mt. Carmel. Vernon Howell has proclaimed himself the second coming of Jesus Christ and he's very well armed this time around. He hadn't had any publicity like this before. The man is David Koresh. David Koresh. That's what David wanted was everyone to pay attention to him finally. He was getting what he wanted. All eyes were on him. He loves this attention. And the longer that he feels he is able to capture the attention nationwide, we believe he'll continue to hold out. Within minutes, David Koresh was talking to the press. CNN got through. Mr. Koresh, your group has been described as heavily armed? Yes, we're heavily armed all right. How heavily? That's the thing we don't want to have anybody to have to know. There was a film producer who was able to fax to David Koresh a film contract. Everyone ready? The media was asking, "Why didn't you arrest Koresh?" Our intelligence was that he wasn't coming out of the compound. They told many lies once they started having press conferences. There were reporters that were able to dispute some of the things they brought out. Neighbors and business owners are telling that press that Koresh has been seen repeatedly outside the compound in the last couple of months, jogging on a country road, shopping. He liked to go out and drink iced tea and eat nachos at a little restaurant at the mall. I'm almost positive that he had come in and had lunch a couple of times. Almost once a week. He had a landscaping job at the little community college up here. He was seen all over town. They could easily have had a sting operation and arrested him outside the property. I don't know why they didn't. They were trying to make a big publicity stunt to show the world what they could do, and in doing that they lost sight of the mission and they put their people in peril. They should never have a done a tactical operation against that facility, ever. For some Americans, this was a legitimate law force operation against a cult that was stockpiling weapons. And for others, it was an overreaching and violent federal government. Nobody planned on coming out alive. We were all going to die. There was not going to be a giving up situation. They were totally dedicated to their cause and totally dedicated to their leader. This was not a passing thing. Many shall see it and fear and trust in the name of the lord. It's all a part of the apocalyptic theory that gives them salvation. They're gonna try to make you kill them. And that was a big part of the problem we had there. You're a damn liar now. David -- No, you listen to me. You're sitting there is and telling me there were no guns on that helicopter? I said they didn't shoot. You are a damn liar! It was a tense and difficult situation. The more violence that has occurred already, the bigger the challenge to achieve a peaceful outcome ultimately. The stalemate has now been going on for more than 30 hours. It doesn't seem at this time that cult leader David Koresh or any of his followers are ready to give up just yet. Federal agents are still trying to coax Koresh into giving himself up. You're telling me the children are innocent, but yet you want to keep them in there? What is the purpose for that? Hey, none of your business. You people are just so arrogant, so proud and so foolish. Why don't you learn the ever lasting gospel? Why don't you fear god and give him glory? The focus from the very beginning was what can we do to end this thing peacefully? And, of course, the main focus was on the children. Let's send them out of that house right now. No. We learned pretty quickly there was only one decision-maker inside. There was no consensus, no management team. What I would like is for you to send a couple of children out. It's not possible. I just asked him. He said no. David Koresh was the absolute leader inside and his word was final. David agrees to send them out two by two if we would read a specific scripture that he gave over the radio. My name is David Koresh. I'm speaking to you from mount Carmel center. We got six children out the first day. He said he would release more children, two by two. He knew those children would appeal to the public. He wanted to public to think that if they died, he died at the hand of law enforcement. But still there has been no surrender. Caring for our children on this Earth is only one thing we had to do. Saving their souls for eternity was another job. Sunday my husband was killed by ATF agents. I want people to know he was coming hope to his family. He didn't hurt anybody. That's all. She was very angry at the government. Understandably so. But someone may get them that's stronger than their devotion to Koresh. It was one thing for me to die but I wasn't sure I was ready for my kids to do that. That maternal instinct overroad her devotion. As much as I believed the message, I really didn't want my kids to have to die. I knew that they could make it in this world and make it in life even if I wasn't here. And I would rather they have that chance at life. We had a clear sense from talking to the parents when the children would come out that these parents loved their children as anyone would love their children. Hi, how you doing? Fine. They treating you good? Yeah. Okay. Remember what I said. God sits on the throne. Hi daddy. Hi, Heather. I love you. Hey, mark, I love you. You be good boy, okay? Okay. We also had a clear sense these adults, these parents had a significant attachment and loyalty to David Koresh. Is coming out not an option you're comfortable with? Would you come out with some of the church? Not yet. Thank you very much. I knew my mom didn't want to be there, but when you're that far in and you're not given a choice of options to think yourself, you do what you want to do. She asked David if he could go and he said -- he said no. Because he only was going let the children out. My mother never directly told me what was going on. As soon as she found out I could go, she packed what little I had and gave me her necklace. It really was the only thing she had. She wrote a note to my sister, said her good-byes. The FBI confirms that 7-year-old Joanne Vega is safe. Her sister just got word. I'm glad she's safe. If anything should go wrong, she wouldn't be in the cross fire. I saw Joanne and I picked her up and hugged her and started crying and she started crying and I couldn't let go. That was like the only time I felt safe through whole thing is when I saw my sister for the first time. Note that my mother had included said by the time you read this note, I'll probably be dead. Take good care of Jo Ann. She's yours. Love you very much. Mom. 18 children have been released from the compound and 20 other children still believed to be inside. The kids are being taken to emergency shelters. A team of specialists is with them. While we watched them, we learned a lot about the belief system of the davidians. If you want to shoot us in the head, we'll shoot you in the head. They would have these songs they would sing consistent with the final event. Younger events would draw a picture of the compound with fire coming out of it. I would say, what's that? They would go none of your business. You'll find out.

