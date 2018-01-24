These are the brave women who confronted disgraced Olympic doctor Larry Nassar

Victim impact statements were read in court by dozens of women who accused Nassar of sexual abuse.
01/24/18

Yeah. After today. I will not cry anymore. I am done. I have been. With the magnitude. To which this tragedy has spiraled into. You were a disaster Larry. Did you realize now that maybe this group of women you so heartless if he is over such a bond hearing at time are now sports and you are nothing. I'm angry with myself. For not recognizing it yes and that's something I'm struggling but today. They even know I'm the victim. I do not and will not live my life has sort of you'll probably never talked to him again. Except for one holding egged on H is there. Any belly call. What does a good thing. I'm here today with all these other women not victim. Survivors. To tell you faces days and days and manipulation are old sir.

