So little Ethan was in this incubator. When you found out that you want to move into the bathroom walk us through that what was going through your mind when. You've got little Ethan an incubator and two wheeled him into the bathroom to barricade yourselves and there. Frightening situation and we knew that. With this incubator there's. Several parts to it not to seek to beer itself. And there's limited space inside. That bathroom. And we need to be in there with them as well. You have to leave him alone. And so we're. Freaking out a little bit but the nurse and that's okay we can we'll figure this out they prioritize what. What needed to be in there and what needed to be plugged in and kept on. And we put everything we could into that room with us that he may need. But you know his safety analyses can use its first and foremost on the mind. And tell us you were first alerted that there was some sort of situation here at the hospital that we were. Sitting over immunity incubator. Feeding and chain newspaper. Almost certain. Nurses and doctors comments they leave the security situation. We just need you to be prepared. To go in a bathroom on themselves and so it was very frightening but. The handle it in the way. Didn't make us feel it needed to panic. We asked if they can elaborate on the ice we can't that's their protocol but. We knew that they had they had protocol which was good enough that they had things in inject themselves. And while he rang here with your wife your mother in law little insane he simply tried to make the room seem as though it was and T counts of so. We. Immediately at what an analyst who cellphones on vibrate. Turn off the lights. Make it seem as if nobody is in the room for that a lot ourselves in because if someone is out to do us harm. We need to be not hear it's an itemized the safest thing for us to do. So that was when the first things that we did. And then. Tickets and we had that whatever we could that we need for ourselves anything. Chorus of fortunately. And take quarters we at least had a restroom and running water if we really needed for extends that. And as you're moving into the bathroom what were some of the sounds that that you all we're hearing here hope their work. Police. Presence outside a can describe it more than just sirens. And police is evening. My weight went over the window and looked out and sore but. Probably no less than twenty officers marching down the street. Helicopters overhead. You know shuffling of people in the hallway. Chaotic but. Somewhat. Organized at the same time that make sense of his house but it's definitely there's a lot going on yet there. So and how is little you can doing now. And he's doing well he's had of the incubator and and he's. During his nap right now I think can and hacking to throughout this ordeal. When you when you guys were locked in that bathroom have a seat you will he. He being locked in the bathroom your secluded and really. You hear less of what is going on but at the same time. It was a newborn I don't know that he he would know little sounds. But being in the incubator and heading the lights shining on him. We we joked that he was like it's to date the beach for him. Not quite the sort of talent build an absolutely. The senior in the room doctor's staff they come in here where they tell you. It security situation you got in the bathroom walk us through that process what did you do. The first thing did Ethan is an incubator here. And the nurses in this and doctors staff helped us to move things in land and the rumors was much like this a lot of stuff on the table he would just he would be moved chair had to be moved need to. Movie incubator. And the late that comes with it and its heating and some other. This is its large and there's a lot to us and so all of this. Needed to done bathroom with leading an inside we'd need enough it was get that equipment we had ditched try. So. And once you're in the bathroom wouldn't even be able opens doors to give him enough for a openness. And there. It was tricky because this was up against the Wallace so we really have much much weight to get to him it was it would have been difficult. But we could've gotten. It too little bit of maneuvering that. So we moved everything in for the bathroom here. As you can seem to back from. America. The incubator basically went from here to hear. One of the mechanisms in here. We had. Close here to two hours the did not have any kind of surge protector to end. Additional helpless. So this is what we do limited to end. With the community into space. My mother Ramon was talking here. I was touching him and went coast through here. Keep it took the rest of the space. And we had base here with a little lower. All of our be supplied them for him and when we could. When the doctors came to notify us we really just. See the crack in the door here when the doors open a little bit you can see. Through. The glass through the other two are out into the nurse's station scene can kinda get a little sense of what's going on outside. So what he's seen. There were doctors and nurses moving around and then there were times where there was nothing. I'm assuming it was when they were unlock them as well Whitney just couldn't and their rooms. And they more or less told the seven candidates and we can only speak team. So often because where else Obama so that's what I was listening and happy those and then there was police presence at one point in time. We get into a lot but we heard the other door opened up and it was several armed policeman. With the guns drawn. In the room and it just works swings open and that's frightening. It is. What if they think where. Could guy. Right with guns drawn so that's frightening situation really weird you know patients here and they did at camp. Then they stormed out of the room on dude did you. How long do you think you guys wearing here in this bathroom with these and on everybody thing. Every second feels like an attorney situation but I would say it was probably sometime between two and three. 215 to thirty when we ended up inside the bathroom and I want city mean you have what thirty inch. When the finally. Cleared to come out of the bathroom and into the room but we were locked in this room still. This this the bet the reason for the bathroom is there's a lot on this story here is no lock on the patient room door so anybody can get in there. So we need to just be quiet remain in this room in slow we were notified that we come. So adapter didn't actually come and say okay can come at the bathroom and he can remain in the patient. And for a long while after. It was quiet out an all out. Outside of our room and then there was some police presence even up throughout the and the following day. Now.

