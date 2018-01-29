Transcript for Bronx parents charged after 5-year-old found living alone in squalor

This morning we're hearing from neighbors after a family was found living in her with -- conditions in the Bronx the parents now banned from communicating with their four children. Prosecutors are calling it a case of quote wanton abuse and neglect by Wilford and Charlotte Lewis. Their five year old son was found by a FedEx worker alone inside their apartment kings bridge Friday. Pictures obtained by eyewitness new show the filthy conditions of the apartment. Investigators found feces on the floors and walls along with maggots insects and rodents. It is unbelievable ruined a urine and in the bill conducting got a farm and those conditions. And the isn't it surfer Laura passed diet and we never knew that. Wilford who works for the MTA and Charlotte who is a nurse were charged with child endangerment. They're children a five year old boy along with his siblings who were 1513. And twelve. Now in the custody they see yes.

