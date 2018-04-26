Brooklyn teacher accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old student

More
The teacher allegedly had sexual encounters with a student in a school bathroom.
1:30 | 04/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brooklyn teacher accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old student

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54744177,"title":"Brooklyn teacher accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old student","duration":"1:30","description":"The teacher allegedly had sexual encounters with a student in a school bathroom.","url":"/US/video/brooklyn-teacher-accused-sexually-assaulting-15-year-student-54744177","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.