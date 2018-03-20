Transcript for Brother of alleged school shooter ordered to stay away from all school campuses

I'm sorry Akron all rooms. It's okay sir you weren't charged with trespass or grant any objection problem costs. Court finds his alma totality of circumstances the court and an ankle monitor on him yes level one. Or pants that is the brother implants that are at that school. He is not a student Annie brown are. Particular. Of market doubtless. Writes in I beat him he has no legitimate business as well. And came onto this campus after being born. Airport this students and the community or has. Concerned that we just at a major tragedies where you know water that he means seen one line. Our market element that looks cool at all. That he not had any contact with his brother Warren. That he not now on to any campus of any school or I don't care facility and he maintained 500 feet at all times. In addition he is to you. At his home only works Ers are guns ammunition. Any weapons. He is not to return to Broward County unless it's war council. And he's biased pretrial services worked with and ward. Or is innocent his bond at 500000. Thank you. Jackson league bond. For the reasons previously stated. And when everything back patents aren't. He seems submit to a psychological evaluation. And he's to have no contact with anymore every stone Douglass campus or any students. Where teachers and employees of school.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.