Brother makes plea to missing teen allegedly kidnapped by her former teacher

More
James Thomas, the older brother of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, asks her to "just call someone."
2:54 | 03/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brother makes plea to missing teen allegedly kidnapped by her former teacher

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46254658,"title":"Brother makes plea to missing teen allegedly kidnapped by her former teacher","duration":"2:54","description":"James Thomas, the older brother of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, asks her to \"just call someone.\"","url":"/US/video/brother-makes-plea-missing-teen-allegedly-kidnapped-teacher-46254658","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.