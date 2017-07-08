Transcript for Brother of slain Clinton Officer Gary Michael: 'He was my hero'

It's my big brother and I was very proud he was my here event he was hurt my hero when I was five. And he's my hero of that pride and 800 brother and we have went. No matter how that is and we had a great relationship we had. A lot of great memories. We got a lot of quality and sitting at the quantity and but that's how it goes sometimes it and Gil wonders man decision. Last night and illustrated time and my Brothers big heart just gotten thrown up. And but he was my hero gas we have a great local sheriff and state and they're gonna bring him to justice and my brother defended that. Right for a country and we're gonna let that play out. I am I am sad. I'm very sad our communities can be too little stronger and maybe your country stimulus stronger they had if my brother did that in that tell the deal. If you were here for and if you could do that would not be pretty good deal. We encourage pick that. Even though there's loud cheers. Today there is there were some laughter because we got to remember him and who he was and who years. Because he's still that person and each is proof that. A hero in my hero riding in the bay Brett. That's it he was it always five mile world here. I will miss him. But I had a great time with it. We are very strong we will move on tomorrow still gonna start the next stage fright not be so great. And one day it is going to be okay because we have so much love with him has so much good times and we still have a great failing because she was part of it.

