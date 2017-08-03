Brush fire breaks out near Naples, Florida

More
Large brush fire burning near Naples, Florida, grows to 6,000 acres, with smoke billowing over the highway and blocking out the sun. Only 30 percent of the fire has been contained.
1:44 | 03/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brush fire breaks out near Naples, Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46001076,"title":"Brush fire breaks out near Naples, Florida","duration":"1:44","description":"Large brush fire burning near Naples, Florida, grows to 6,000 acres, with smoke billowing over the highway and blocking out the sun. Only 30 percent of the fire has been contained.","url":"/US/video/brush-fire-breaks-naples-florida-46001076","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.