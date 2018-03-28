'Build Your Own AR-15' class draws crowd just days after national gun control protest

The annual "Build Your Own AR-15" class in Marshall, Mich., drew an estimated two dozen protesters on Tuesday.
Transcript for 'Build Your Own AR-15' class draws crowd just days after national gun control protest
Already a billion plus. The event is discuss. It's a slap in the playful but children of god. Here fifties have been used in the five most deadly mass shootings in the US in recent history because they usually shooting aside as a hobby or sport. Much like playing basketball or golf this is it an opportunity for Americans to exercise their Second Amendment right to help those. Who are protesting this voiced their First Amendment could across the street gun owners are the most law abiding segment of America. Period.

