-
Now Playing: Ex-Playboy model speaks out after suing Trump
-
Now Playing: New details on suspected serial bomber's alleged confession
-
Now Playing: Vehicle bursts through gates at California Air Force base
-
Now Playing: Stock market stumbles as Dow drops 724 points
-
Now Playing: Demonstrators protest fatal shooting of unarmed man
-
Now Playing: Firefighter dies on set of star-studded film
-
Now Playing: Bumped United passenger walks away with $10,000 voucher
-
Now Playing: Cyberattackers strike city of Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Columbine survivor to share story at March for Our Lives
-
Now Playing: 16-year-old shooting victim to be taken off life support, family says
-
Now Playing: Firefighter dies fighting blaze on Harlem movie set
-
Now Playing: Deadly security incident at Air Force base under investigation
-
Now Playing: Newborn reunited with parents after being taken by Native American tribe
-
Now Playing: Serial bombing suspect had locked bomb-making room at home: Authorities
-
Now Playing: East and West coasts still reeling from major storms
-
Now Playing: Family outraged after police fatally shoot man in family's backyard
-
Now Playing: Hotel surveillance video shows Las Vegas gunman days before massacre
-
Now Playing: Pair of manhole blasts rattle lower Manhattan during rush hour
-
Now Playing: 'These officers began to overreact': Former police chief says of Sacramento shooting
-
Now Playing: 'There's a lot of cars trapped': 911 calls from Florida bridge collapse released