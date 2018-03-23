Transcript for Bumped United passenger walks away with $10,000 voucher

Time to check the falcons in heaven apparently paid off for United Airlines. So one woman her flight from Washington DC two Austin was full so united asked people who give up their seats in return for vouchers. But no one budged. The other woman's low fare ticket meant that she was the one that got bumped because it was a broken seat on the flight twelve united then asked her to sign. For 2000 dollar that's there to say that she left the flight voluntarily that's pretty good she refused. And then the bargaining started. They eventually got up to 8101000. Dollar. About your apparently she wanted cash and she says this is how badly they did not want to give me cash that opted to attend Grande and I take it was a 106 bucks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.