Bunny boxed up on busy Boston bridge

More
State troopers in Massachusetts used a box to corral a runaway rabbit.
0:49 | 10/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bunny boxed up on busy Boston bridge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50743481,"title":"Bunny boxed up on busy Boston bridge","duration":"0:49","description":"State troopers in Massachusetts used a box to corral a runaway rabbit.","url":"/US/video/bunny-boxed-busy-boston-bridge-50743481","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.