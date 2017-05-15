Bus overturns near Baltimore, 2 people critically injured

Video shows bus overturned on Interstate 95 north of Baltimore; two people were critically injured in the incident.
0:28 | 05/15/17

Transcript for Bus overturns near Baltimore, 2 people critically injured
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

