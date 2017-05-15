Now Playing: 2 critically injured after bus overturns on I-95 in Maryland

Now Playing: Bus overturns near Baltimore, 2 people critically injured

Now Playing: Baby arrives on way to hospital on Mother's Day

Now Playing: Take a 'detour' audio tour on the Brooklyn Bridge

Now Playing: 14-year-old college grad isn't done learning

Now Playing: Privacy debate emerges over 'textalyzer' devices

Now Playing: Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA 2017

Now Playing: SC woman accused of killing her father

Now Playing: Family of Penn State fraternity brother discusses his death

Now Playing: Penn State student's family plans new lawsuit after his death

Now Playing: Interviews underway for new FBI director

Now Playing: Trump administration reacts to global cyberattack

Now Playing: Torch-wielding white nationalists hold a protest in Virginia

Now Playing: Standoff at Chicago hospital after inmate steals gun

Now Playing: Con artists use puppies to prey on people's emotions and their wallets

Now Playing: Two women arrested on charges of attempted murder during a road rage incident

Now Playing: Mother and daughter face-to-face for the first time in 52 years

Now Playing: High school quarterback shot dead at graduation party

Now Playing: High school quarterback shot dead days before graduation