Transcript for Business disagreement turns violent, leaving 2 men dead

Received several nine local calls about it shooting here on the property behind us. Our deputies along with bow county sheriff's office responded to the scene just because of the proximity. Upon their arrival they found one subject he was shot deceased. And they found two other in debates and individuals who were shot and then subsequently transported to the hospital. This is very early in the investigation and we still have more interviews to conduct. Preliminary would it appears occurred is that are decedent. Was having a discussion with thirteen other subjects who were shot. There had been an ongoing dispute over being on this property for the last several weeks. At some point the decedent. Took a firearm out and shot lose to other individuals. Another relative who was outside of the office so that the building heard the shots went inside and then shot the deceit it. Are decedent has been identified as Richard Paul bliss white male dated for 313. Of 68. And we're still left and a identified as two other victims of the shooting at this point as we haven't made any notification so their name.

