Buzz Aldrin Models at New York Fashion Week

The shiny silver bomber jacket Aldrin donned for designer Nick Graham's show appeared akin to a futuristic spacesuit.
0:25 | 02/01/17

Transcript for Buzz Aldrin Models at New York Fashion Week
Couple of zany science nerds crashing men's Fashion Week. Not like crashing down eight more takes center stage former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Bill Nye the Science Guy made their runaway gave you see sporting it grams space inspired collection here in New York. Nine narrated the show but he also walked. That's not one of them yeah wearing buzz. Buzz.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

