Transcript for Bystanders lift car off little girl

The video first obtained by action news captures the horrific scene as two young sisters are nearly killed late yesterday it happened is nine year old Leona Joseph and her ten year old sister Ariana Rabelo. Where crossing a street at sixtieth and king Ceci. Suddenly you see a car ramming into the girls' sending them flying down sixtieth street. Ariana says she couldn't help but go into a panic abstract at. Nat up. Just left that. But then it was too late that I can't step back and and left open to us the drivers stop bad Leona was pinned beneath the back left tire within moments you see a crowd gather around as you meet. People trying to help. Calling on others to lend a hand eventually the good samaritans were able to lift and move the back end of the vehicle likely saving the child's life. Among the heroes as Malick I Thompson who at first didn't even realize the girl under the vehicle was a relative. The opening we are held in down we finally got it and semi poorly put it Monday there and one half finally see Lowe was it was my little cousin. And crying and saying you know the do. Both sisters were taken to Children's Hospital Ariana suffered her share of bumps and bruises but amazingly not seriously injured backs and I can't play around all week. Because of my and that. And that is now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.