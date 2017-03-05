Cabin swept away by flood, crashes into bridge

More
Cabin gets swept away in raging floodwaters, crashes into a bridge and gets destroyed.
0:59 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cabin swept away by flood, crashes into bridge
The beginning of the name is. It is so that it diverted. Time. A lender risk haven't ideas. He's I don't. And I don't but you know. I added.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47189293,"title":"Cabin swept away by flood, crashes into bridge","duration":"0:59","description":"Cabin gets swept away in raging floodwaters, crashes into a bridge and gets destroyed.","url":"/US/video/cabin-swept-flood-crashes-bridge-47189293","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.