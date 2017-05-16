Caffeine overdose blamed in teen’s death

More
16-year-old Davis Cripe collapsed in his classroom last month hours after consuming a number of caffeinated beverages.
0:42 | 05/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Caffeine overdose blamed in teen’s death
There's a new concerns this morning about kids and caffeine after corner says a South Carolina teed. Died from a caffeine overdose you have a sixteen year old collapsed in the classroom last month. Hours after consuming a large diet Mountain Dew a cafe latte and some type of energy drink the teen's dad speaking out overnight. Like all parents who worry about her kids as they grow who are about your safety of their health especially wants to start driving. But it wasn't a car crash that took his life instead it was an energy drink. They're many experts this morning cautioned parents to monitor their children's caffeine intake. And to be especially careful with energy drinks many of which contain ingredients I can amplify the effects of caffeine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47435270,"title":"Caffeine overdose blamed in teen’s death","duration":"0:42","description":"16-year-old Davis Cripe collapsed in his classroom last month hours after consuming a number of caffeinated beverages.","url":"/US/video/caffeine-overdose-blamed-south-carolina-teens-death-47435270","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.