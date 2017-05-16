Transcript for Caffeine overdose blamed in teen’s death

There's a new concerns this morning about kids and caffeine after corner says a South Carolina teed. Died from a caffeine overdose you have a sixteen year old collapsed in the classroom last month. Hours after consuming a large diet Mountain Dew a cafe latte and some type of energy drink the teen's dad speaking out overnight. Like all parents who worry about her kids as they grow who are about your safety of their health especially wants to start driving. But it wasn't a car crash that took his life instead it was an energy drink. They're many experts this morning cautioned parents to monitor their children's caffeine intake. And to be especially careful with energy drinks many of which contain ingredients I can amplify the effects of caffeine.

