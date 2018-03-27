Calif. AG opens investigation into fatal Sacramento police shooting

The shooting of Stephon Clark has sparked controversy.
1:21 | 03/27/18

Transcript for Calif. AG opens investigation into fatal Sacramento police shooting
It is the same process that we announce. It has in the same process that we announced the addition of the state Department of Justice being part of this investigation. I have complete confidence in the detectives in my department to accurately. And impartially. And thoroughly investigate. This tragic incident. But due to the nature of this investigation. The extremely high emotions. Anger and hurt in our city. I felt it was the best interest of our entire community. Including the members of our police department. To ask the attorney general to be an independent part of this investigation. And mr. Burris there agreed to be that independent body. Our city is at a critical point right now and I believe this will build helped build faith and confidence. In the investigation from our community. The Sacramento police department wolf provide full access and involvement for the Department of Justice investigators. During the entire. Investigation. They will also provide independent review of our policies. And our training as it relates to use of force. I again would like to thank our attorney general for his dedication to the Sacramento community. Through his willingness to be an independent part of this investigation.

