California Family Trapped By Landslide at Their Front Door

More
Two girls and their grandparents were trapped when a wall of mud covered part of their home.
0:30 | 01/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California Family Trapped By Landslide at Their Front Door
And didn't marine county mud slide trapped a couple and their two young granddaughters. In the house the girls had just stopped by for an after school visit. But with the stairs and carport gone there was no way out of the house firefighters reunited the girls with their anxious dad ever one is said to be okay. These trees came down and mudslides and smashed the car port and police. All the mud out and make carport is buried he can't even see that it was there and that trees they're on top of it somewhere.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44706470,"title":"California Family Trapped By Landslide at Their Front Door","duration":"0:30","description":"Two girls and their grandparents were trapped when a wall of mud covered part of their home.","url":"/US/video/california-family-trapped-landslide-front-door-44706470","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.