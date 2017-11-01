Transcript for California Family Trapped By Landslide at Their Front Door

And didn't marine county mud slide trapped a couple and their two young granddaughters. In the house the girls had just stopped by for an after school visit. But with the stairs and carport gone there was no way out of the house firefighters reunited the girls with their anxious dad ever one is said to be okay. These trees came down and mudslides and smashed the car port and police. All the mud out and make carport is buried he can't even see that it was there and that trees they're on top of it somewhere.

