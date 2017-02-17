Transcript for Some California inmates finding redemption through beauty school

Hidden behind multiple secure gates inside valley state prison. He'll find a fully functioning beauty school. Run by a team of inmate. I'm putting this clinic Iran north you know to prove who like so many others that this medium security prison. Benjamin Gomez came from a rough place. The life below just in game main crime. News. We want everything think of drugs. But in this barren land traced with barbed wire by new well getting into. Mullah I didn't. I had it pictured it like this it's a class on cosmetology. Involving Manny peddy tangential facial attack new weird you know that's often to a room full of gruff tattooed men I gotta. Grove home theater Bernard you know dual facing clean Yuma Gomez is serving time for manslaughter. The man in this chair for a second degree murder. But none of those labels seem to matter to their teacher Carmen sheet warm. Let's talk weapons to touch them or to punish them people can make mistakes. You know and and obviously lifelong mistakes because some of them are here fund. Since the program open to men and 2013. She Lawrence had more than a dozen graduate complete sixteen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.