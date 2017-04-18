Transcript for Police arrest man accused of shooting and killing 3 people in Fresno on same day

A incident that occurred in the city are present today which resulted in three people being shot and killed. Ed to three different locations the suspect is in custody on this case that 1045 B him. Our department received a gunshot detection alert through shots potter. And it was 42 gunshot rounds that would had been fired we also had a second activation that was nearby with four rounds fired. Shortly there after followed by a third in a fourth activation. With six rounds fired and in four rounds. All sixteen of these rounds were fired in levels in a minute within. Four different locations we also know that after the suspect in this case. Shot the individual in the PG&E truck. That he began to walk westbound and is he did so he encountered be. Residents in the area a fire number of rounds at that individual but fortunately missed he at that time encountered in other white male. Fired several rounds out this individual striking him and killing them. It appears that at that point in time he. Was arm with a revolver he unloaded his or drop the shell casings. And re loaded with more ammunition. Continued on the team Catholic Charities and is he did so we encountered a individual that was in the parking lot a white male. Any fired rounds at this individual as well striking him and that person is deceased. The one of our officers was traveling eastbound on the visitor Ehrlich Fulton. When he saw a black male running south down on Fulton. Immediately immediately upon that individual scene. The officer he'd literally dove onto the ground. And was taken in that capacity. And as he was taken into custody. He yelled out all the off bar we had been looking for this individual glory. Ali Mohamed. Was wanted for a murder that occurred on April 13 Thursday evening. At the motel six and we looked at its FaceBook. We know that he has some post that says that he does not like white people. And dale also on that post that he has expressed an anti government sentiments and he's obviously going to be charged with. Four counts of murder and one count or two counts of attempted murder. Base on the statement he made today. And based on some of the postings he has had on FaceBook. We've been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. And I'm certain that they're going to be very generous sit in this case.

