Transcript for Call her lucky: Lucy the dog rescued from 30-foot hole

And let's call this dog back here in the states lucky after she was rescued from well near Los Angeles. She fell into the thirty foot hole while walking around with her owners. Lucy was down there for four hours before firefighters brought her to the surface. They say Lucy story makes a good point that owners should keep their dogs on leash. We set up an Arizona vortex which is among three legged do artificial high point and that allows me come out of whole clean. So I would put on the city's broke and the main rope and I went down with this draft that I have in my pocket here. And I got it around the dog and scooter up the not in my arms and what we can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.