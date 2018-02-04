Camera catches shocking collision between train and tractor-trailer

The truck driver was reportedly able to escape in time.
0:16 | 04/02/18

Time now for the index and a shocking crash between a train and a tractor trailer take a look at this the moment of impact caught on camera in. Georgia to big rig sitting at the crossing when the freight train plows right through the driver reportedly getting out in time thankfully no injuries reported.

