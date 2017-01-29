Canada: 'I Don't Think [The US] Saw The Consequences [To The Travel Ban]

Canadian National Security Advisor Daniel Jean said he did not think the American government ever expected to include Canadians under the new executive order.
1:29 | 01/29/17

Transcript for Canada: 'I Don't Think [The US] Saw The Consequences [To The Travel Ban]

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":45131298,"title":"Canada: 'I Don't Think [The US] Saw The Consequences [To The Travel Ban]","duration":"1:29","description":"Canadian National Security Advisor Daniel Jean said he did not think the American government ever expected to include Canadians under the new executive order.","url":"/US/video/canada-us-consequences-travel-ban-45131298","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
