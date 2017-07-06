Transcript for Cancer patient arrested for allegedly plotting to kill 3 doctors

Palo Alto police say 58 year old Yu Chen was a stage four cancer patient who drove more than 200 miles from buy sell yet to the Bay Area. To murder at least three doctors who had treated him more than a year ago as soon as I say police department contacted us and we view this threat is real and credible Chan's wife contacted by Saudi police after Chen took off in a rental car last week with two registered firearms leaving a note behind that said it today I do not kill that their sins will continue. San Jose chp officers stopped jet on southbound won a one. Disney stuff that we make we don't know the where are in addition me have you to stop the crime or save lives in this situation we do. Chen's rental car they discovered a notebook with the names and home addresses of doctor as a face mask and two registered handguns they did have extending capacity magazines which were illegal the guns were loaded. One of those guns had thirty rounds of ammunition in at the other had sixteen rounds of ammunition and as I say they were within. Arm's reach out and investigators also recovered a note titled why do like she elk. With the reasons revenge and this is the possible results if you treat people as an animal several agencies hadn't come together to cooperate on this in a pretty time sensitive way it's very likely be what it had. We would have had multiple deaths on our hands here so. We're at very relieved for the sake of all these doctors that we were able to get him when we did chat is being held at Santa Clara County main jail on three counts of attempted murder. In Palo Alto Melanie which rail ABC 7 NEWS.

