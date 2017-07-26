Captain rescues fishermen from capsized boat

More
After a fishing boat capsizes in Alaska, the boat's captain jumped into the water to rescue two of his crewmen.
0:53 | 07/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Captain rescues fishermen from capsized boat
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48861159,"title":"Captain rescues fishermen from capsized boat","duration":"0:53","description":"After a fishing boat capsizes in Alaska, the boat's captain jumped into the water to rescue two of his crewmen.","url":"/US/video/captain-rescues-fishermen-capsized-boat-48861159","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.