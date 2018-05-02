Transcript for Car crash that killed Colts player allegedly caused by undocumented immigrant: Police

An NFL player is among two people killed in a highway tragedy in Indianapolis. Police say Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man were hit by a suspected drunk driver as they stood outside their car. Police say the suspect fled the scene but was later captured the colts say in a statement that they are heartbroken by Jackson's death. Attorney announce an alarming new trend in San Francisco spike in car break ins. Undercover police moved in during this smash and grab tackling one suspect. To the ground. But the driver backs up as he can see a runs over the officer and his alleged accomplice. What police surrounding the cars guns drawn the driver runs over the two men a second time the no shots were fired. And then the vehicle started to run over them and he then went to his firearm. And he still delayed. A little in deciding whether he should use deadly force been shooting at the vehicle. To. The injured officer was treated for non life threatening injuries all three suspects were later apprehended.

